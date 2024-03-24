Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.12% of Leidos worth $17,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Leidos by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Leidos by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Leidos by 10.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $129.14. The stock had a trading volume of 617,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,582. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

