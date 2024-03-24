Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.