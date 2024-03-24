Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.74.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
