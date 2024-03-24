Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4,375.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.27. 983,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,221. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.89.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

