Atwood & Palmer Inc. Invests $160,000 in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 267,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 202,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,263. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

