Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 2,079 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

GHYB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,096. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $44.57.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

