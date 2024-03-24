Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 1,586,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 489,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after buying an additional 282,489 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 461,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after buying an additional 236,823 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,593,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.15. 392,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,455. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.