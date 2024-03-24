Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 20,092 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for 2.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $30,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

