Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 250 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

