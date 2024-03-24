Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 5,353 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.54. 628,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,321. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

