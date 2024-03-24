AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 580.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,213 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of AudioCodes worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 669.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 146.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AUDC. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 42,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,794. The company has a market cap of $412.29 million, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

About AudioCodes

(Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.