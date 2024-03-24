AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 216,623 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 615.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,623 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,736,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,125,938. The stock has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $58.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.