AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 9,989 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in DaVita by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $134.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,351. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $141.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

