AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,401 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 369,674 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.86. 893,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,607. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

