AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 318,907 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of VeriSign worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.58, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,306 shares in the company, valued at $102,666,615.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,782. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,498. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.36 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.84.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.