AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 310,603 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BDX traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.74.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

