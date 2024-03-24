AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,957 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

NYSE BLDR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.54. The company had a trading volume of 925,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,560. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

