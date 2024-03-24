AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,434,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.21. 492,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.38. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

