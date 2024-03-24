AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,750 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $49,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

CPRT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. 4,501,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,206. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

