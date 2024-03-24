AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 17,660 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.68. 1,888,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

