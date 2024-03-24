AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 21,453 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,453 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Humana stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,737. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.54 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

