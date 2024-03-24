AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 2,182,384 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,182,384 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,830,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

