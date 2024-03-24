AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 230,045 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230,045 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after buying an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $153,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $7.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.64. The stock had a trading volume of 495,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,015. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $285.13 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

