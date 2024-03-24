AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 83,157 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,157 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,111,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $636,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.53. 1,895,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,206. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

