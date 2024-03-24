AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $7.38 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FDS traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.46. The stock had a trading volume of 456,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,956. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.15. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.