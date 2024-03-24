AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,281 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI remained flat at $3.88 during trading hours on Friday. 15,557,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,841,302. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.