AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACQ

Insider Transactions at AutoCanada

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38. 4.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Trading Up 3.2 %

ACQ opened at C$26.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.