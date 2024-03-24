AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38. 4.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACQ opened at C$26.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

