Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $247.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.