Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $247.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
