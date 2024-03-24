AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,044.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,097 shares of company stock valued at $59,636,500. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock traded up $28.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,239.32. 101,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,358. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,879.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,686.74. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.