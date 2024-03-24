Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.29 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.76 or 0.00081549 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion and approximately $482.51 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00021958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

