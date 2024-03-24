Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 7.8% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.96 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.