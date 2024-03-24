Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 7.8% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.96 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
