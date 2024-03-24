B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AJX. JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Great Ajax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

AJX opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -20.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 807,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 87,413 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $12,051,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

