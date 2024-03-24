B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ LINC opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $335.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $260,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,942.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

