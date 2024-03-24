Baker Boyer National Bank Buys 13,587 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 2.26% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IMOM opened at $29.24 on Friday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03.

