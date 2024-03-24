Bangor Savings Bank Buys 90 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.27. The company had a trading volume of 983,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.