Bangor Savings Bank Buys Shares of 1,100 Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 248,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 86,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 148,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,474. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

