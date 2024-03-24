Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Knife River were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 263,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

