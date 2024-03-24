Bangor Savings Bank Has $138,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.61. 2,308,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,683. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

