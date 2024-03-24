Bangor Savings Bank Has $462,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 50.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Broadcom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,353.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,434. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,258.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,052.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $627.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

