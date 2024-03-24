Bangor Savings Bank Has $55,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $78.24.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 104.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

