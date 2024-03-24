Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,484,000. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 438,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 171,106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

BKLN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,421,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,010. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

