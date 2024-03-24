Bangor Savings Bank Sells 222 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,992,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,711 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,261,000 after buying an additional 733,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.50. 6,119,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,210,440. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

