Bangor Savings Bank Sells 474 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after buying an additional 229,197 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 272,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,186. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.