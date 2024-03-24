Bangor Savings Bank Sells 80 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 84,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,521,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 37,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.77.

Shares of ACN traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.50. 5,899,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.19 and a 200-day moving average of $340.06. Accenture plc has a one year low of $259.30 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

