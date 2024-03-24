Bank of America Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

General Mills stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

