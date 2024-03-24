Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.7843 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,312,000 after buying an additional 157,795 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.6% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 574,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 117,219 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.7% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,433,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,194,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,423,000 after purchasing an additional 314,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,057,000 after purchasing an additional 725,489 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.