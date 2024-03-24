Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $121.00 price objective on the stock.

Concentrix Trading Down 2.7 %

CNXC stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $125.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Concentrix by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Concentrix by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.