Benchmark Raises Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $14.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,633,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088,504 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

