Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD)

Benchmark reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Modular Medical stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $42.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Modular Medical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.22.
Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modular Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODD. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modular Medical in the second quarter worth $920,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modular Medical by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modular Medical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Modular Medical by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
