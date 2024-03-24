Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD)

Benchmark reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Modular Medical Price Performance

Modular Medical stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $42.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Modular Medical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modular Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modular Medical

In other news, Director Manchester Management Co Llc bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,118,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,049.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 32.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODD. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modular Medical in the second quarter worth $920,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modular Medical by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modular Medical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Modular Medical by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.