Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $89.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $81.66 on Friday. Best Buy has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.