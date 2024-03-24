Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.27.

BBY opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

